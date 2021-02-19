First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.38 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.48 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

