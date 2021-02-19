First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,753 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

