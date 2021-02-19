First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

