First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of AG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 215,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.25.

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

