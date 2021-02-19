First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 442,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

