Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading Down 5.2%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 222,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 277,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$108.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$31.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.