Financial Survey: Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) versus Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) and Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safeplus International and Interpace Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interpace Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.25%. Given Interpace Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Biosciences is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Interpace Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Interpace Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safeplus International and Interpace Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences -115.30% -251.52% -37.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safeplus International and Interpace Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences $24.08 million 0.68 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.73

Safeplus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Safeplus International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Biosciences beats Safeplus International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

