Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $4.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 150,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 810,228 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

