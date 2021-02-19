Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,128.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,894.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,693.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

