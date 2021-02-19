Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $699,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.78. 71,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $335.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.