Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,739 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 199,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

