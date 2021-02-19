Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,921,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 532,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 159,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 4,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.