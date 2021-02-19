FIL Ltd Sells 81,194 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,194 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.43% of McKesson worth $118,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

