FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 461.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.27% of Welltower worth $72,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Welltower by 51.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Welltower by 101.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 613,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

