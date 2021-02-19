FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.07% of CAE worth $84,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

