FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,669 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.13% of Bunge worth $103,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.