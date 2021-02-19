Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

