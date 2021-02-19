Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

