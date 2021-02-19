Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FOE opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferro by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares during the period.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.