Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $353.60

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353.60 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 350.60 ($4.58), with a volume of 967590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.60 ($4.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

