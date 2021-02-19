FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,421,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $255.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average is $253.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

