FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.