Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 172,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of EXR opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

