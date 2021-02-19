Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading Up 5.5%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 599,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 230,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

