Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading Up 5.5%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 599,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 230,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.
Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.
