Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.93.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.