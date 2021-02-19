Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIFZF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

EIFZF remained flat at $$30.06 during trading on Friday. 6,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Exchange Income has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $33.88.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

