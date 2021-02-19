Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

TSE:EIF traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.49. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

