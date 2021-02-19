Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $86,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

