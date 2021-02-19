Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,037,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 934,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

