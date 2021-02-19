Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.23.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $90.66 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

