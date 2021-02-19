Evedo Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

