EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

