Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Down 6.6%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.20. 1,768,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,289,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

