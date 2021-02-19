Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

CPSI stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $254,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

