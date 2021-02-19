Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 653.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $112,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

