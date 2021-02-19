Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

EQH stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

