Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 59 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $685.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $717.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

