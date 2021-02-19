EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

