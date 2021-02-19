EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

EQT stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $19.69.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

