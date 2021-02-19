EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.30 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

