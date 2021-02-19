EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years.

NYSE NPO opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

