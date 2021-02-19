ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 5.7%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.96. 1,309,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The firm has a market cap of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

