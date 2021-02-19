Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $903.70

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 903.70 ($11.81), but opened at GBX 855 ($11.17). Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 887 ($11.59), with a volume of 33,108 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Energean plc (ENOG.L) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 843.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 670.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.