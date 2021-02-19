Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.88

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 16194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

