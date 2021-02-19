Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

DAVA stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $88.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

