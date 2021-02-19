Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

