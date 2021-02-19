Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Earnings History for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

