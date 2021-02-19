Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.