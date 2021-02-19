Emmerson (LON:EML) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:EML opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.25. Emmerson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Emmerson Company Profile
