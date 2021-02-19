Emmerson (LON:EML) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:EML opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.25. Emmerson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.