Elmira Savings Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ESBK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

