Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $176.93 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00010647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $176.93 million and approximately $305,405.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00738556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.59 or 0.04594307 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.